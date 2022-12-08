Over 2 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh

The minister said during the last three years, UPSC has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that a total of 2,46,914 candidates were recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during last five years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that a total of 2,46,914 candidates were recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during last five years.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries/departments, each year.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries/departments, each year.
Singh added that in a few cases there may occur minor variations and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria, laid down in the notice of the examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh added that in a few cases there may occur minor variations and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria, laid down in the notice of the examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Occurrence and filling up vacancies are a continuous process, as per the requirement of various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government. Government has already issued instructions to all Ministries/ Departments for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts," he said.
“Occurrence and filling up vacancies are a continuous process, as per the requirement of various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government. Government has already issued instructions to all Ministries/ Departments for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts," he said.
In response to another question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that during the last three years, from recruitment year 2019-20 to 2021-22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it.
In response to another question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that during the last three years, from recruitment year 2019-20 to 2021-22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it.
“As per Annual Report of Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, as on 01.03.2021, in Group A, B and C are 23584, 118807 and 836936, respectively," Singh added.
“As per Annual Report of Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, as on 01.03.2021, in Group A, B and C are 23584, 118807 and 836936, respectively," Singh added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that with the acceptance of the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission Report, Group ‘D’ posts have since been merged with Group ‘C’ posts. “Eligible Officers in the grade of Assistant Section Officer/ Section Officer/ Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary/ Director /Joint Secretary-in-situ have been promoted, against available vacancies, except where the matter is sub-judice."
He said that with the acceptance of the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission Report, Group ‘D’ posts have since been merged with Group ‘C’ posts. “Eligible Officers in the grade of Assistant Section Officer/ Section Officer/ Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary/ Director /Joint Secretary-in-situ have been promoted, against available vacancies, except where the matter is sub-judice."
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.