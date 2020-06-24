The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today said that due to significant ramping of testing facilities across the country, over 2 lakh samples for novel coronavirus cases were tested in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest amount of single-day testing so far.

"With 2,15,195 samples tested yesterday, the total number of samples tested thus far is 73,52,911," the health ministry said in a statement.

Out of theses, 1,71,587 samples were tested in government labs and 43,608 were tested by private labs. Private labs have also reached the highest per day sampling with this quantity.

In addition to that, the number of Covid-19 testing labs have now reached 1,000 in the country. "This includes 730 in the government sector and 270 private labs," it added.

The break-up is as below:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 557 (Govt: 359 + Private: 198)

TrueNat based testing labs: 363 (Govt: 343 + Private: 20)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 80 (Govt: 28 + Private: 52)

The number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day has also increased. With 10,495 Covid-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, India's total number of recovered patients since the outbreak increased to 2,58,684, according to the health ministry data. The recovery rate is 56.71% amongst Covid-19 patients, the ministry added.

Presently, there are 1,83,022 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday witnessed a record high of 15,968 more patients testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The total Covid-19 count in the country has risen to 4,56,183, according to the latest Health Ministry data. The death toll has gone up to 14,476 as Covid-19 claimed 465 lives in 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via