Over 2 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2024, says govt data

Over two lakh Indians have surrendered their Indian citizenship in 2024, Minister of State for the external affairs ministry Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday.

While as many as 2,06,378 Indians renounced their citizenship last year, 2,16,219 gave it up in 2023. In 2022, the number stood at 2,25,620, in 2021, it was 1,63,370, in 2020, it was 85,256, and in 2019, the number of people to have given up their Indian citizenship was 1,44,017.

Below are some FAQs How do you apply for the renunciation? For renouncing the Indian citizenship, an applicant has to apply online at the portal www.indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in. The concerned authority, the District Collector (in India) or Consular Officer (outside India) in Indian Mission/Post, as the case may be, verifies the original passport and other details.

The concerned authority, after verifying all particulars mentioned in the declaration form submitted by the applicant, uploads all requisite documents for all stakeholder agencies/government departments to submit their inputs or remarks within 30 days.

The concerned authority then approves the renunciation certificate in the online module after 30 days of acknowledgement after carrying out all necessary verifications of the documents.

How much time does the renunciation process take? The process may take about 60 days from the date of uploading of signed hard copy of the declarant by the concerned Indian Mission/Post or concerned DM/DC office. The Indian Mission/Post or DM/DC office then uploads the signed hard copy after verification of the documents.

After you have given up your Indian citizenship, you would also have to surrender all the documents which you had acquired on the basis of your Indian citizenship (voter id, Aadhaar card, driving license etc.) to the concerned authorities.

What happens to the children of parents who have denounced their Indian citizenship? If a person denounces their Indian citizenship, every minor child of that person also automatically denounce their citizenship. However, such children may, within one year after attaining full age, can make a declaration that they wish to resume their Indian citizenship.