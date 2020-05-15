Over 2 lakh people book tickets since resumption of special passenger trains

Indian Railways partially resumed passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Initially, the Railways will is running only 15 pairs of trains.

The Indian Railways on Thursday informed that more than 2 lakh passengers have booked tickets for special trains so far.

The special passenger trains are being run to transport people to their home states who were stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown.

"As many as 2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains. The total Passenger Reservation System (PRS) fare collected till now is ₹45.30 crore," said the Railways authorities.

The Indian Railways partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The Railways has intially decided to run 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday.

"Indian Railways has decided that there shall be no RAC (Reservation against cancellation) in special trains restored with effect from 12.05.2020. Also, it has been decided that waiting list tickets shall be issued subject to maximum limits... There will be a maximum of 20 waiting list tickets in 1st AC, 50 in 2nd AC, 100 in 3rd Act and 20 in Executive Class," an official release said.

Earlier, the Railways said that no waiting list tickets will be booked and passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train.

Currently, none of these trains is running with sleeper class coaches. But if any train with sleeper class is introduced in future then a maximum of 200 waiting list tickets will be allowed.

*With inputs from ANI

