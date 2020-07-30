Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Delhi government’s job portal that was launched just four days ago is getting a good response. So far, nearly 3.22 lakh job-seekers have registered on the portal, Kejriwal said, expressing hope that the initiative will help many people get employed. " We are receiving a good response on the job portal that was announced just a few days back. Around 7,577 companies have registered, 2,04,785 jobs have been advertised and 3,22,865 people have applied for jobs on it," Arvind Kejriwal said.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a job portal, jobs.delhi.gov.in, and appealed to traders, businessmen, industrialists and people to join hands to revive the city's economy. The portal will serve as a "Rozgar Bazar" for recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said.

The services of the job portal is free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration.

How to apply on Delhi govt's job portal jobs.delhi.gov.in

Any person can apply to this platform.

Job seekers will log in with their mobile number and then they will get the option to select the category of job.

One person can apply for one job or more it is an open platform.

The portal connects job-seekers to employers via phone or WhatsApp. Arvind Kejriwal also announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, saying the move will help propel Delhi's economy. The diesel price will be reduced by ₹8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut, Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

