The total number of covid-19 patients recovered touched 2 lakhs on Friday taking the recovery rate to 53.79%. With the confirmation of 10,386 patients having recovered from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients is now 2,04,710, the union health ministry said.

With currently, 1,63,248 active cases under medical supervision, the trend in the daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery, and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases. However, the cases continue to increase with the total tally of covid-19 cases reaching 3,81,617 on Friday with 13,658 fresh cases recorded since yesterday. The country has recorded 12,593 deaths so far. As the maximum burden of the disease in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the centre earlier this week urged all states including these to engage private sector and negotiate reasonable charges for treatment of covid-19. After Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi also fixed the charges for covid-19 treatment at private hospitals.

The government on Friday also capped the charges for beds, ICU and ventilators in private hospitals in Delhi. The decision to cap prices was recommended on Friday by a high-powered committee constituted by Home Minister Amit Shah. The committee has recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at ₹15,000- ₹18,000 per day. These charges were earlier ₹24,000- ₹54,000 for an ICU bed with a ventilator.

The private hospitals have however asked the government to review the decision. “We support the decision of capping the price for treatment of covid-19 patients. However, for setting a realistic price following a consultative approach is important that will take in consideration the views of all the relevant stakeholders to know the ground realities or should be made in discussion with Indian Medical Association (IMA) and such medical bodies," said Dr HS Chhabra, Medical Director, Indian Spinal Injuries center.

“The expenses of a healthcare institution do not only involve medicine, and facility maintenance. In this pandemic, new expenses have been added. For example, PPE kits, some staff who have to be sent on quarantine, staff working with Covid patients who can't go home need to stay back and hospitals have to arrange for their food and accommodation, that add on to the expenses. Such aspects need to be factored in while deciding a cap on treatment price," he said.

Urging the committee to review the recommendations and help bridge the viability gap to make it sustainable for healthcare providers to provide quality care, Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and president, Nathealth-Healthcare Federation of India, said that hospitals all over India are now incurring additional costs related to staff, treatment and infrastructure to provide safe, infection free environment for patients. In particular, safety of staff and patients comes at a cost which is technically validated.

“A collaborative approach, wherein stakeholders work together to enhance the capability of the healthcare system is critical. It is essential that the private healthcare sector in Delhi as well as other states which is ready to support the Government “survives to serve," she said.

Meanwhile, Union home ministry on Friday made institutional quarantine mandatory for five days after a patient tests positive. Home quarantine, which accounts for approximately 8500 of the active cases currently, will no longer be allowed. In the last 24 hours, 1,76,959 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 64,26,627.

