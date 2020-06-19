Over 2 lakhs recovered from covid-19, cases continue to rise

With currently, 1,63,248 active cases under medical supervision, the trend in the daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery, and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases. However, the cases continue to increase with the total tally of covid-19 cases reaching 3,81,617 on Friday with 13,658 fresh cases recorded since yesterday. The country has recorded 12,593 deaths so far. As the maximum burden of the disease in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the centre earlier this week urged all states including these to engage private sector and negotiate reasonable charges for treatment of covid-19. After Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi also fixed the charges for covid-19 treatment at private hospitals.