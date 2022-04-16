Over 20.60 cr unutilized Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Govt said more than 192.27 crore (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
More than 20.60 crore balance and unutilized coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs), according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry said that more than 192.27 crore (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
More than 20.60 crore balance and unutilized coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs), according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry said that more than 192.27 crore (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category.
More than 20.60 crore (20,60,37,336) balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, said the ministry.
More than 20.60 crore (20,60,37,336) balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, said the ministry.
Further, the ministry said that in the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the ministry said that in the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," it stated.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," it stated.
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.