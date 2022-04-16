Over 20.60 cr unutilized Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre

More than 20.60 crore balance and unutilized coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs), according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry said that more than 192.27 crore (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category.

