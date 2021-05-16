The Government of India on Sunday said it has provided a total of over 20 crore (20,28,09,250) Covid-19 vaccines to states and union territories free of cost, so far.

In addition to this, 1,84,41,478 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the union health ministry said

The ministry added that the Centre will send nearly 51 lakh ( 50,95,640 ) doses to states in the next three days.

"A total of 50,95,640 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry said that Delhi will receive 1,73,760 vaccine doses in the coming days. Mumbai will get 14,81,501 coronavirus vaccines, Uttar Pradesh six lakhs, Madhya Pradesh (5,26,330), Kolkata (five lakh), and Chhattisgarh (4,22,300), respectively.

It further cited state-wise data of 'Balance availability of doses with states'. According to the data by the health ministry, Uttar Pradesh has the highest availability of Covid-19 vaccine doses of 18,59,917, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,12,950), Gujarat (11,96377), Andhra Pradesh (11,55,424), Madhya Pradesh (9,86,250), West Bengal (9.07,620), Karnataka (8,31,599), Jharkhand (7,84,801), Chhattisgarh (7,62,421), and Bihar (7,48,289).

Maharashtra has received and consumed the highest number of coronavirus vaccines in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

As of Sunday, 16 May, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 18,22,20,164, the health ministry noted.

As many as 14,05,23,796 have received first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 4,16,96,368 have received second doses to date, the health ministry added.

Additionally, more than 17 lakh (17,33,232) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry claimed.

