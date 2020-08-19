With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the recoveries crossed the 20-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64%, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours,.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.91 per cent. There are 6,76,514 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.45% of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has surged to 20,37,870.

"With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the Recovery Rate has scaled the twin peak of crossing 73% (73.64%). This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91% today," the government said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

"Medical care for different categories of positive cases is provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). Their numbers has substantially increased too. Today there are 1667 DCH, 3455 DCHC and 11,597 DCCC. Cumulatively they provide 15,45,206 isolation beds, 2,03,959 Oxygen supported beds, and 53,040 ICU beds," the government said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested till August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 1,092 fresh deaths, Maharashtra reported the highest number of fatalities at 422 followed by 139 from Karnataka, 121 from Tamil Nadu, 88 from Andhra Pradesh, 70 from Uttar Pradesh, 55 from West Bengal, 35 from Punjab, 20 from Gujarat, 13 each from Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, 12 each from Delhi and Jharkhand and 11 from Rajasthan.

Of the total 52,889 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 20,687, followed by 6,007 in Tamil Nadu, 4,226 in Delhi, 4,201 in Karnataka, 2,820 each in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, 2,585 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,528 in West Bengal and 1,141 in Madhya Pradesh.

