Over 200 academics criticise Priyanka Gandhi over 'gaumutra' remark on IIT professor: 'Whether intended as sarcasm...'

More than 200 academicians have expressed “disappointment” with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her “gaumutra” (urine) remark on IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, saying, "Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual."

The Wayanad MP had made a veiled reference to the IIT Madras director as a “gaumutra visheshagya” or a “cow urine expert” during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Though she did not mention anyone by name, the comment was widely interpreted as being directed at Professor Kamakoti, one of the six domain experts appointed to the panel tasked with reviewing the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was Priyanka Gandhi's 'gaumutra' remark about Professor Kamakoti? ⌵ Priyanka Gandhi referred to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra visheshagya' or 'cow urine expert' during a discussion in Parliament, which led to significant criticism from the academic community. 2 Why did over 200 academicians criticize Priyanka Gandhi's comments? ⌵ The academicians expressed disappointment, stating that her remarks undermined dignified debate and could harm the public's perception of scholarly contributions, emphasizing the need for engagement rather than mockery. 3 How did the academic community respond to the remark made by Priyanka Gandhi? ⌵ In an open letter, 214 academicians urged for respectful discourse in Parliament and warned against labeling scholars, advocating for debate based on ideas rather than personal attacks. 4 What impact do remarks like Priyanka Gandhi's have on academic discourse? ⌵ Such remarks can discourage scholars from participating in public debate due to fears of being demeaned, potentially damaging the integrity and perception of academic contributions. 5 Should political figures refrain from using derogatory labels when discussing academics? ⌵ Yes, refraining from derogatory labels fosters a more respectful and constructive environment for debate, allowing for substantive discussions on issues rather than distractions from personal attacks.

“In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert!” Gandhi had said, while addressing the House.

Academicians urge dignified debate in Parliament In the open letter accessed by Livemint, the academicians said Parliament should remain a forum where ideas are debated with dignity and individuals are evaluated on the merit of their arguments rather than through caricatures.

They said, "To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop." They added that “mockery is no substitute for reasoned engagement”.

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The letter, signed by 214 academicians, reads: "To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels," they said in the three-page open letter.

"Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India's foremost scientific and technological institutions. He has M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. He has published over 150 research papers and has been involved in more than 50 R&D projects.

"He has several honours and accolades to his name, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award. He has been the guiding force behind India's first industry-grade microprocessor. Needless to say, he is one of the country's leading technology experts," the letter said.

Prominent academicians sign the letter “Equally troubling is the message such remarks send to India's academic and research community. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself.”

The letter was signed by several prominent academics and former officials, including former National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director General Dr CSR Prabhu; former University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Appa Rao Podile; Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Dr Santishri Dhulipudi Pandit; University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Dr RD Kulkarni; IIT Dharwad Director Dr VR Desai; and IIM Calcutta Director Dr Alok K. Rai, among others.