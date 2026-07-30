Over 200 academics criticise Priyanka Gandhi over 'gaumutra' remark on IIT professor: 'Whether intended as sarcasm...'

More than 200 academicians have expressed “disappointment” with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her “gaumutra” (urine) remark on IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, saying, "Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual."

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The Wayanad MP had made a veiled reference to the IIT Madras director as a “gaumutra visheshagya” or a “cow urine expert” during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Though she did not mention anyone by name, the comment was widely interpreted as being directed at Professor Kamakoti, one of the six domain experts appointed to the panel tasked with reviewing the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Priyanka Gandhi's 'gaumutra' remark about Professor Kamakoti? ⌵ Priyanka Gandhi referred to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra visheshagya' or 'cow urine expert' during a discussion in Parliament, which led to significant criticism from the academic community. 2 Why did over 200 academicians criticize Priyanka Gandhi's comments? ⌵ The academicians expressed disappointment, stating that her remarks undermined dignified debate and could harm the public's perception of scholarly contributions, emphasizing the need for engagement rather than mockery. 3 How did the academic community respond to the remark made by Priyanka Gandhi? ⌵ In an open letter, 214 academicians urged for respectful discourse in Parliament and warned against labeling scholars, advocating for debate based on ideas rather than personal attacks. 4 What impact do remarks like Priyanka Gandhi's have on academic discourse? ⌵ Such remarks can discourage scholars from participating in public debate due to fears of being demeaned, potentially damaging the integrity and perception of academic contributions. 5 Should political figures refrain from using derogatory labels when discussing academics? ⌵ Yes, refraining from derogatory labels fosters a more respectful and constructive environment for debate, allowing for substantive discussions on issues rather than distractions from personal attacks.

“In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert!” Gandhi had said, while addressing the House.

Academicians urge dignified debate in Parliament In the open letter accessed by Livemint, the academicians said Parliament should remain a forum where ideas are debated with dignity and individuals are evaluated on the merit of their arguments rather than through caricatures.

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They said, "To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop." They added that “mockery is no substitute for reasoned engagement”.

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The letter, signed by 214 academicians, reads: "To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels," they said in the three-page open letter.

"Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India's foremost scientific and technological institutions. He has M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. He has published over 150 research papers and has been involved in more than 50 R&D projects.

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"He has several honours and accolades to his name, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award. He has been the guiding force behind India's first industry-grade microprocessor. Needless to say, he is one of the country's leading technology experts," the letter said.

Prominent academicians sign the letter “Equally troubling is the message such remarks send to India's academic and research community. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself.”

The letter was signed by several prominent academics and former officials, including former National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director General Dr CSR Prabhu; former University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Appa Rao Podile; Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Dr Santishri Dhulipudi Pandit; University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Dr RD Kulkarni; IIT Dharwad Director Dr VR Desai; and IIM Calcutta Director Dr Alok K. Rai, among others.

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Priyanka Gandhi's remarks about the IIT Madras director come against the backdrop of Kamakoti's earlier claims that cow urine has medicinal properties. Defending those remarks in 2025, he told NDTV, “The anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties of cow urine have been scientifically demonstrated... top journals in the United States have published scientific evidence.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.