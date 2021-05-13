As numerous states in the country struggle to continue the vaccination drive against coronavirus, the Centre on Thursday assured citizens that 216 crore vaccine doses will be made available in the country in five months.

The Centre said between August and December this year two billion doses will be available for Indian citizens, "enough to vaccinate the entire population," it added.

"Two billion doses (216 crore) will be made in the country in five months for India and for people of India. The vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Niti Ayog Member V K Paul said.

And, by the first quarter of the next year, the number is likely to be three billion, Paul added.

He estimated that 75 crore doses of Covishield are expected between August to December and 55 cores doses of Covaxin in the same period.

According to Paul, Biological E is expected to produce 30 crore doses, Zydus Cadila five crore doses, Serum Institute of India 20 crore doses of Novavax, and Bharat Biotech 10 crore doses of its nasal vaccine, Gennova will make available 6 crore doses, and Sputnik V 15.6 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by this year.

On Thursday, Paul revealed that the Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India, and "hopefully" it will be available in the market from next week.

He said the production of Sputnik is scheduled to begin in India by July.

He further informed that the Department of Biotechnology, along with other concerned departments and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson, and Johnson from the initial days of vaccine production.

"They were officially asked if they would like to send doses to or manufacture in India. We will find partners and assist. They had said that they are working in their own way and they would talk of vaccine availability in the third quarter of 2021. We are connected to them. I'm hopeful that they will step forward to increase availability in India. We invite them to manufacture here along with our companies. Johnson and Johnson did a good job. They accepted this offer under Quad," Dr Paul said.

He added that nearly 18 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India.

