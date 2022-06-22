Over 200 employees of this firm earn 1 crore a year, check details here

Over 200 employees of this firm earn ₹1 crore a year, check details here2 min read . 06:47 PM IST
- The number of employees withdrawing over ₹8.5 lakh a month in the firm grew from 153 in FY21 to 220 in FY22, says its annual report.
Amid the economic unstableness in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic and global crisis, over 200 employees of an Indian private firm withdrew more than ₹1 crore a year in FY22.
Indian Conglomerate ITC's employees drawing a salary of over ₹1 crore per year has gone up by 44 per cent in the recently-concluded FY2021-22 fiscal, the firm said in its company's annual report. Also, the number of employees withdrawing over ₹8.5 lakh a month in the firm grew from 153 in FY21 to 220 in FY22.
"There were 220 employees, who were employed throughout the year and were in receipt of remuneration aggregating ₹102 lakhs or more or were employed for part of the year and were in receipt of remuneration aggregating ₹8.5 lakhs per month or more during the financial year ended March 31, 2022," the annual report said.
Further more, the annual report added that ITC Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri's salary was 224:1 of the Ratio of Remuneration to Median Remuneration of all employees. Also, his gross remuneration was ₹11.95 crore in FY2021.
In FY2022, Puri's gross remuneration drawn was up 5.35 per cent to ₹12.59 crore, which includes a consolidated salary of ₹2.64 crore, perquisites /other benefits of ₹49.63 lakh and a performance bonus of ₹7.52 crore.
While, firms' Executive Director B Sumant and R Tandon equally drew a gross remuneration of ₹5.76 crore and ₹5.60 crore by N Anand in FY22.
ITC's total number of employees stood at 23,829 on 31 March, 2022 -- 8.4 per cent lower than the last fiscal. This includes 21,568 male and 2,261 female employees. Besides, it had 25,513 employees in the other than permanent category. As on 31 March, 2021, the total number of employees stood at 26,017.
The annual report said the average remuneration of ITC employees increased by 7 per cent, while the median remuneration of employees increased by 4 per cent. While the average remuneration of key managerial personnel (KMPs) rose by 8 per cent.
The conglomerate's gross revenue for the financial year ended on 31 March, 2022, was at ₹59,101 crore as against ₹48,151.24 crore of a year ago.
With inputs from PTI.
