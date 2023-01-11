Owing to the sudden COVID surge globally, Centre is tracing all the airports to ensure that no new variant enters the country. So far, over 200 flyers have tested positive for coronavirus and genome sequencing of the samples has also found BF.7 variant, which is behind the massive rise in cases in China.

Speaking about the same, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, keeping in view the spread of Covid fourth wave in the world, we're tracing every airport. So far 8,700 flights have been traced. Over 15 lakh passengers have been traced & out of them over 200 passengers have been detected as Covid positive.

All of them were sent for isolation & their samples were sent for genome sequencing. Through genome sequencing, we've found Covid BF.7 variant in some passengers, he adds

However, vaccines used in India is effective enough to fight BF.7 variant. “We're taking all necessary measures"

The health ministry had, on January 9, said the sentinel-sequencing of 324 Covid-positive samples lifted from the community between December 29 and January 7 had revealed the presence of all the Omicron variants, such as BA.2 and its sub-lineages including BA.2.75, XBB(37), BQ.1 and BQ.1.1(5), among others.

No mortality or rise in transmission was reported in the areas where these variants were detected, the ministry had said in a statement.

Besides, XBB(11), BQ.1.1(12) and BF7.4.1(1) were the main variants detected in the positive samples of 50 international passengers that have so far been genome-sequenced.