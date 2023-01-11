Over 200 flyers tested COVID positive…: Health min updates amid 4th wave scare1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Over 15 lakh passengers have been traced & out of them over 200 passengers have been detected as Covid positive.
Over 15 lakh passengers have been traced & out of them over 200 passengers have been detected as Covid positive.
Owing to the sudden COVID surge globally, Centre is tracing all the airports to ensure that no new variant enters the country. So far, over 200 flyers have tested positive for coronavirus and genome sequencing of the samples has also found BF.7 variant, which is behind the massive rise in cases in China.