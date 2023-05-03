More than 200 people have been penalized for creating a nuisance after consuming liquor in public place s across Noida and Greater Noida, police said, adding that the action came during a surprise inspection across all police station areas of the twin cities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate.

"As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, a special checking campaign was conducted on Tuesday evening against people drinking alcohol in public places. In the course of this campaign, the action was taken against a total of 226 people," a police spokesperson said as quoted by PTI.

"Action has been taken against all these offenders under Indian Penal Code section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for)," the spokesperson said.

Police have also warned of action against those creating a nuisance in public places.

Earlier in April, two employees of a city-based restaurant were arrested after they were found serving liquor to customers illegally, officials said.

The restaurant, located in Sector 117 under Sector 113 police station limits, did not have liquor licence but was using a forged document to serve alcohol, an Excise Department official said.

"A raid was carried out at the Yummy Tummy restaurant on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by Excise Inspection Ravi Jaiswal along with the local police during which the staff was found serving liquor without licence," the official said.

During the action, the official said 22 cans of beer and nine bottles of whiskey were seized from the spot while two restaurant employees arrested.

Those held have been identified as Paritosh Anand Srivastava (31) and Karan Kumar Singh (23), the official added.

District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh warned that the department will take strict action against any facility which is found violating excise laws.

(With PTI inputs)