Over 200 people in Noida charged for consuming alcohol in public places2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:34 AM IST
The action came during a surprise inspection across all police station areas of the twin cities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate.
More than 200 people have been penalized for creating a nuisance after consuming liquor in public places across Noida and Greater Noida, police said, adding that the action came during a surprise inspection across all police station areas of the twin cities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×