Over 200 SpiceJet passengers protest at Delhi airport after Dubai flight gets delayed for more than 24 hours

Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at Delhi airport after flights to Dubai were rescheduled multiple times and faced delays since Monday, PTI reported.

Two SpiceJet flights -- SG 5111 and SG 5105 -- were scheduled to depart from Delhi for Dubai on Monday morning (8.30 am) and evening (10.10 pm), respectively. However, both flights were rescheduled, leaving several passengers stranded at the airport, a source told PTI.

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The passengers protested at various locations at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Delhi airport from late Monday evening. Airport officials have taken up the matter with SpiceJet executives.

Visuals shared on social media showed passengers sitting on the floor in protest against the airline. Some users claimed that the passengers also raised slogans against SpiceJet. Mint could not independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the videos.

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SpiceJet cites aircraft grounding Responding to the disruption, a SpiceJet spokesperson on Tuesday apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said alternate flights were being arranged.

"SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft," the spokesperson told PTI.

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"Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson added.

According to an Indian Express report, the alternative flights had not departed for Dubai till 2 pm on Tuesday.

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SpiceJet faces multiple challenges The budget carrier has been facing multiple headwinds in recent times. In July, the airline's domestic market share dropped to 1.6 per cent from 1.9 per cent in June.

The airline is reportedly facing financial issues and there has been a delay in payment of salaries to the staff. Salaries have not been paid to many employees since May.

The domestic share of the airline has declined since February. It had finalised lease agreements with three aircraft operators earlier this month for the induction of 20 planes.

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"The aircraft are scheduled to join the fleet in phases between mid-October and mid-November, ahead of the winter travel peak beginning with the Durga Puja period. The induction will strengthen capacity across SpiceJet's domestic and international network and provide additional capacity through the winter and the following peak summer travel season," the airline had said.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and aviation regulator DGCA were closely monitoring the airline's financials and operations.

"Every month, we engage with all the airlines regarding whatever difficulties or issues or challenges they have. SpiceJet also, in the same regard, we have been meeting," Naidu said.

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