216 trains have been cancelled on December 22 by the Indian Railways for a variety of causes, including fog in northern India, maintenance on the tracks, bridges and platforms, among others. The Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh regions will experience dense to very dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Here are the trains that have been cancelled on December 22:

01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02101, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04319, 04350, 04352, 04353, 04354, 04356, 04383, 04384, 04435, 04464, 04469, 04495, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04987, 04989, 04990, 04997, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05258, 05259, 05261, 05262, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07906, 07907, 08407, 08408, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11123, 12033, 12034, 12171, 12225, 12241, 12242, 12358, 12367, 12369, 12370, 12561, 12572, 12583, 12584, 12873, 12988, 13257, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13346, 14004, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14029, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14316, 14331, 14332, 14505, 14506, 14523, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14674, 14737, 15035, 15036, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15279, 15621, 15716, 18413, 18414, 18632, 18635, 18636, 19611, 20409, 20410, 20948, 20949, 22405, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538

