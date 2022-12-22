Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Over 200 trains won't run on Dec 22: Check which trains are cancelled today

Over 200 trains won't run on Dec 22: Check which trains are cancelled today

1 min read . 08:12 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains on December 22.

Check the full list of trains that have been cancelled on December 22.

216 trains have been cancelled on December 22 by the Indian Railways for a variety of causes, including fog in northern India, maintenance on the tracks, bridges and platforms, among others. The Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh regions will experience dense to very dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Here are the trains that have been cancelled on December 22:

01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02101, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04319, 04350, 04352, 04353, 04354, 04356, 04383, 04384, 04435, 04464, 04469, 04495, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04987, 04989, 04990, 04997, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05258, 05259, 05261, 05262, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07906, 07907, 08407, 08408, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11123, 12033, 12034, 12171, 12225, 12241, 12242, 12358, 12367, 12369, 12370, 12561, 12572, 12583, 12584, 12873, 12988, 13257, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13346, 14004, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14029, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14316, 14331, 14332, 14505, 14506, 14523, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14674, 14737, 15035, 15036, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15279, 15621, 15716, 18413, 18414, 18632, 18635, 18636, 19611, 20409, 20410, 20948, 20949, 22405, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538

