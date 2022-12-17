Over 2000 buses go off road across Punjab, commuters face inconvenience

Commuters in Punjab faced inconvenience at many places today due to a strike called by contractual employees of a government transport undertaking to press for various demands.
As per PTI report, the protesting employees claimed that over 2,000 buses of the government's undertaking PUNBUS were off the roads at various bus depots during the state-wide protest.
Passengers at various places like Ludhiana, Moga, Amritsar and Ferozepur were affected. Some passengers told PTI they had to opt for private buses or taxis to reach their destination.
Why are contractual employees protesting?
The employees are protesting against the outsourcing of 28 posts of drivers. Their demands include cancellation of recruitment through outsourcing and formation of a better hiring policy for the department.
An employee union leader in Ludhiana said the next decision on the strike will be taken after a meeting with the government slated in Chandigarh on Monday.
In Amritsar, vice-president of the protesting employees union Jodh Singh said buses would remain off the roads till their demands are met.
He said their demands also include immediate payment of the promised five per cent hike to temporary workers.
This is not the first strike by the contractual employees. Earlier in October, several contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Punbus had blocked traffic on the Chandigarh-Kharar highway in protest against the alleged "outsourcing" of the hiring process by the state transport department.
The over two-hour road blockade had caused inconvenience to commuters as there was massive traffic jams on the highway and the neighbouring routes. Protesting employees had parked buses on the highway to block the movement of vehicles and shouted slogans against the state government.
