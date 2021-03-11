Subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 2000 old-age pensioners added in Noida scheme for elderly in 2020-21

Over 2000 old-age pensioners added in Noida scheme for elderly in 2020-21

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, any person above the age of 60 in the state with an annual income not more than 46,080 in rural areas and 56,460 in urban areas is eligible for old-age pension.
1 min read . 01:25 PM IST PTI

The beneficiaries are eligible for a monthly pension of 500 per month which is transferred directly into their bank accounts

Noida: As many as 2,648 beneficiaries got added in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the monthly financial support extended by the Uttar Pradesh government under a pension scheme for the elderly, officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said District Magistrate Suhas L Y recently approved the addition of 652 more pensioners under the scheme.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

“Of these, 233 pensioners are in urban areas and 419 in rural areas. A total of 2,648 new pensioners have been added so far this financial year," Singh said.

“The total number of old-age pension beneficiaries in the district is now more than 21,000. At the rate of 500 per month, every quarter a sum of 1,500 is transferred directly to the bank account of beneficiaries," he said.

