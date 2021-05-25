Centre has sent more than 21.89 crore COVID vaccine doses to states and UTs so far and more than 1.77 crore jabs are still available with them to be administered, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesda. It further said, that states will receive over 7 lakh doses in the next three days.

In and official release, the ministry said, Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.89 crore vaccine doses (21,89,69,250) to States and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 19,93,39,750 doses. More than 1.77 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,77,67,850) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, 7 lakh (7,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

The statement further said, as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Govt. of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID appropriate behaviour, it added.

The Centre opened the vaccination drive for all above on May 1.

Under the Strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the statement also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

















