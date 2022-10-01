Over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August, says WhatsApp2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 07:11 PM IST
Though the number is lower than the level seen in the previous July as over 23.87 lakh Indian accounts were banned by the WhatsApp in July.
Though the number is lower than the level seen in the previous July as over 23.87 lakh Indian accounts were banned by the WhatsApp in July.
Listen to this article
Messaging platform WhatsApp on 1 October said that it banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August, of which over 10 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users.