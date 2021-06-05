Over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. It also said that more than 31 lakh jabs were given on Saturday alone.

The ministry said, in total, 2,76,35,937 persons across 37 States and UTs have received their first dose and a total 1,60,406 have received their second since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Of the total doses administered on Saturday, 16,19,504 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 41,058 their second, the ministry also said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The health ministry also said, the total of 23,10,89,241 doses include 99,62,728 Healthcare Workers who have taken the first dose and 68,53,413 Healthcare Workers got their second dose. About 1,61,57,437 Frontline Workers received first dose and 86,58,805 Frontline Workers were jabbed with the second dose.

In 18-44 years age group, 2,76,35,937 and 1,60,406 have received first and second dose respectively till now.

Besides, 7,06,41,613 and 1,12,93,868 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively. As many as 6,05,25,195 and 1,91,99,839 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As many as 28,70,693 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the 1st dose and 2,49,758 for the 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

