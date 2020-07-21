Over 23% in Delhi infected by coronavirus: sero-survey results

NEW DELHI: Around 23.5% of Delhi's population is infected by SARS -CoV2, the government's sero-surveillance study results showed on Tuesday. The study also indicated that a large number of infected people were asymptomatic in the national capital that has several pockets of dense population.

Commissioned by the union health ministry, the study has been conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, following a rigorous multi-stage sampling study design.

Although the virus has hit almost a quarter of Delhi's population, it is lower than the rest of the country. "It can be attributed to the proactive efforts taken by the Government to prevent the spread of infection including prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures, including contact tracing and tracking, as well as citizen’s compliance to covid appropriate behaviours," union health ministry in a statement said.

The ministry said a significant portion of the population is still vulnerable, and hence, containment measures need to continue with the same rigour. Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places etc., must be followed strictly, it added.

The study was conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi from 27 June to 10 July. It is one of the largest sero-prevalence studies conducted in the country using the ELISA testing, the government said.

In all 21,387 samples were collected as per lab standards and were tested. The tests done help in identification of presence of antibodies in the general population.

“These tests performed is not a diagnostic test but only provides information about past infection due to SARSCoV-2 in individuals who test positive... Antibody testing repeatedly done over time i.e. sero-surveillance, generates important evidence for assessing the spread of the pandemic from time to time," the union health ministry said.

