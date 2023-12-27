Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Over 25 hospitalised after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit

Over 25 hospitalised after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit

Livemint

Ammonia gas leaked from a fertilizer manufacturing unit in Ennore, north Chennai, leading to several people being hospitalized.

Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit, people experience unease; hospitalised. (ANI)

Several people have been hospitalized after ammonia gas leaked from a fertilizer manufacturing unit at Ennore in north Chennai, said official sources on Wednesday. The incident took place at about 11.45 pm on December 26.

Following the gas leakage from the plant, an odor that caused discomfort spread across the neighborhood, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Over 25 people in residential neighborhoods such as Periya Kuppam in the vicinity of the manufacturing facility experienced unease, nausea, and faintness and they were taken to nearby hospitals, sources added.

As soon as word spread about the gas leak, people rushed out of their homes in panic, gathered on roads, and sought help. At the same time, officials of the fertilizer unit ‘took steps to rectify the technical issue’, the sources said as quoted by PTI.

Police personnel pacified people by telling them that experts were addressing the issue and requested them to go back to their homes as 'there is no problem'.

On Wednesday, people held a protest after an ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar said, "There are no more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are back home. Medical and police teams are present at the spot."

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.