Over 25 lakh Digital Life Certificates generated in 2nd week of DLC Campaign 2.0
In an attempt to create awareness amongst all pensioners Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare has launched DLC 2.0 for its face authentication technology and promoting it with banners and posters placed strategically in offices and all Bank Branches along with ATMs.
Over 25 lakh Digital Life Certificates have been generated by the end of 2nd week of the launch of the DLC Campaign 2.0 in this FY, according to an official release by the Central Government.
