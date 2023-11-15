comScore
Over 25 lakh Digital Life Certificates generated in 2nd week of DLC Campaign 2.0

 Livemint ,Edited By Shivangini

In an attempt to create awareness amongst all pensioners Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare has launched DLC 2.0 for its face authentication technology and promoting it with banners and posters placed strategically in offices and all Bank Branches along with ATMs.

Department of Pension and Pensioner launches DLC 2.0

Over 25 lakh Digital Life Certificates have been generated by the end of 2nd week of the launch of the DLC Campaign 2.0 in this FY, according to an official release by the Central Government. 

A Nationwide Campaign 2.0 is being held from November 1 to November 30, 2023, at 500 locations in 100 Cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners in collaboration with 17 Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries/ Departments, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, UIDAI, MeitY, etc.

Approximately 14,500 pensioners are above 90 years old, and 1,93,601 pensioners fall between the age group of 80 to 90 years. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh States are leading the Campaign, aggregating 6.25 lakh DLCs generated during the 2nd week of the month-long Campaign.

Central Government pensioners, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ has been promoting Digital Life Certificate (DLC) -JeevanPramaan extensively. The submission of DLCs using biometric devices started in 2014. 

The Department later engaged with MeitY and UIDAI to develop a Face Authentication technology system based on the Aadhar database. Making it easy to submit LC from any Android-based smartphone. 

As per this facility, the identity of a person is established through the face authentication technique, and DLC gets generated. This technology was first launched in November 2021. It reduced the need of pensioners for external bio-metric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to the masses by leveraging Smartphone-based technology.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare officials are also paying a visit to major spots throughout the country to guide pensioners on how to use different digital modes to submit their Life Certificates. The officials are also monitoring the progress very closely, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement.

Related Premium Stories
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM IST
