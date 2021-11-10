The big fat Indian weddings, subdued for a while now due to the coronavirus pandemic, are likely to get the mojo back with an estimated 25 lakh weddings in just one month between 14 November-13 December.

The estimation was pegged by a traders association Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the weddings are likely to generate business worth ₹3 lakh crore.

The association estimated over 1.5 lakh weddings in Delhi alone and the same is expected to clock business of ₹50,000 crore.

Since the pandemic struck India, weddings have been mellowed down with mobility restrictions imposed in various parts of the country and the spending has also came down significantly

According to CAIT, banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, farm houses and many other places for weddings are fully prepared across the country, including Delhi, this time. In addition, wedding spends have a positive multiplier effect as a variety of services get hired.

Several states have allowed 250 people at weddings. In Delhi, the number has been capped at 200, but authorities have 50% capacity restrictions in parts of NCR. In Mumbai, too, venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Rajasthan is allowing 200 guests.

Hospitality firms are also likely to make the most of the return of weddings.

