Over 250 shops gutted in fire that broke out in Delhi’s Bhagirath Place last night: CAIT

Expressing concern over the fire in Chandni Chowk’s Bhagirath Place on Friday afternoon Confederation of All India Trades (CAIT) said that about 250 shops may be affected.
CAIT said that it is difficult to estimate the damage caused by this fire at the moment and that the traders association would be calling a meeting with all traders associations of the area where measures to support the affected people will be discussed.
“Delhi government and central government will be pursued to grant immediate help as is given to other sectors," CAIT added.
CAIT Secretary General said that Bhagirath Place is a well-known market among the old wholesale markets for electrical, medicine, radio, radio spare parts, electronics, surgical equipment among others.
Nearly 24 hours after a fire engulfed Delhi’s famous Bhagirath Place market, the fire department said that the blaze has been doused. There were no casualties and fire tenders were still at the spot, said north district police.
Earlier on November 25, a massive blaze that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in the national capital last evening continued to rage on Friday morning.
The LG has formed a multi-disciplinary committee to look into the matter and submit a report within 30 days.
