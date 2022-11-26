Over 250 shops gutted in fire that broke out in Delhi’s Bhagirath Place last night: CAIT

CAIT said that it is difficult to estimate the damage caused by this fire at the moment and that the traders association would be calling a meeting with all traders associations of the area where measures to support the affected people will be discussed