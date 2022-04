NEW DELHI : As many as 27,401 individuals in the age group of 18-59 years have received their Covid precaution dose at private vaccination centres. The booster dose drive started from 10th April onwards across the country.

As per the health ministry, the precaution dose commonly known as booster dose is a homologous vaccination protocol i.e., the precaution dose will be of same vaccine which has been used for administration of 1st & 2nd dose.

According to the government, a total of 27,401 precaution doses were administered to people above 18 years of age. Of which, 6,190 booster doses were given to population between the age of 18-44 years, and a total of 21,211 people in the age group of 45-59 years received their booster shots.

Besides, around 45.50 lakh healthcare workers, 70.39 lakh frontline workers and 1.29 crore elderly above 60 years of age have received precaution dose so far, taking the total tally of booster dose to 2,45,63,013.

These beneficiaries are those individuals who are fully vaccinated and have completed 9 months after they received their second dose and now, they are eligible for precaution dose commonly known as booster dose.

The booster dose enhances the immunity of a person that he/she has received from its primary vaccination. More importantly, booster doses awaken memory cells in the body to produce more antibodies against the disease.

Vaccination status

Under the ongoing vaccination drive, India has administered more than 185.90 crore vaccine doses so far. As on date, about 96% of all individuals above 15 years of age have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% people in the same age group have received both the doses.

Over 2.27 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 10,889, and the country has reported about 796 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.