About 71 per cent of the people (11,989) turned up at private facilities and remaining 29 per cent (4,905) at government facilities for vaccination, the data showed.
According to official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.
People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.
People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.
On Friday, second doses were given to 5,160 people, officials said, adding 3,269 frontline workers and 1,734 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.
