Over 270 seats for women? Govt tables reservation bills to reshape Lok Sabha - Here's a look at who said what

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday tabled three key bills in the Lok Sabha today during the special sessions - including the reservation for women in the parliament

Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in September 2023, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. The Act provides for the reservation of one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

While the women's reservation bill was passed in 2023 unanimously, the government did not implement it. The amendment in the bill will focus on implementing a women's quota in the parliament as well as the delimitation and revision of Lok Sabha seats based on the 2011 census.

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The amendments to the Women's Reservation Act will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women. Here's who said what about the bill:

What the government said? Amit Shah: Terming the Women Reservation Bill the need of the hour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said everyone should support the historic move, a change "that should certainly take place for the better, without delay".

In a post on X, Shah said, "Women's Reservation Bill is the need of the hour. This is the rightful due of our Nari Shakti to contribute to policymaking and empower the nation. The Modi government is resolved to bring and implement this legislation."

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"This is a change that should certainly take place for the better, without delay. I hope everyone will step forward and support this historic move," he said.

Nishikant Dubey: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, “Today marks a dark chapter of Congress. On this day, Swedish radio announced that Bofors was supplied to the Indian government, involving a ₹64 crore commission. The Congress party has long tried to suppress the information… A 2010 income tax judgment during Manmohan Singh’s premiership revealed that commission was indeed taken by Win Chaddha and Quattrocchi, leading to the seizure of ₹53 crore of their Indian assets, which were deposited into the government’s account… We will reveal more information from time to time. The important point here is that the Bofors scam was proven to have happened…”

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Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "It is a historic bill for women. I believe it is a revolutionary bill in the history of the country. Women will get equal opportunities in democracy."

Prakash Reddy: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy said there is "no justification in opposing the delimitation exercise" while criticising the INDIA bloc for what he called a contradictory stand on constitutional and legislative matters.

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Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "INDI alliance finally said that they will support the women reservation bill but they will not support the delimitation bill."

Reddy referred to past delimitation exercises in the country and said, "Earlier in 1971, the Congress party itself completed the delimitation bill, they passed the bill and reorganized the constituencies."

He added, “Even during 2009 reorganization, though it started in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee period, the final reorganization and delimitation process was completed by the Manmohan Singh government.”

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora says, "On behalf of Shiv Sena, we have extended full support to the government of India, and we thank the PM for bringing these amendments. The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. We have full faith that with the new legislation, women's reservation and delimitation will be a reality across Lok Sabha seats and state assemblies. Some states have genuine concerns about how the seat share will increase. The govt will assure the people on the floor of the House that if there is a blanket 50% increase, then the same will proportiton that exists between southern and northern states will continue. So then there is no fear for any states..."

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Kangana Ranaut: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Women Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step toward empowering women and ensuring their participation in politics. She also highlighted concerns about women's safety in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

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"Ye Pradhan Mantriji ka sapna hai ki mahilaon ko jisko vo sabse pichda hua varg mante hai unke liye resrvation laayi jaaye aur rajneeti mein sarankshan diya jaaye aur ye sapna ab pura hone ko ja raha hai (It is the Prime Minister's dream that reservation should be brought for women, whom he considers the most backward class, and they should be given this kind of protection in politics). So, this dream of his is now going to be fulfilled, where women are getting 33 per cent reservation," Ranaut told ANI.

What the opposition said? Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I think women's reservation is very necessary because despite promising equal rights for so many years, women have been kept away from politics, and our representation is proof of that. Even after the reservation bill was passed, there are only 13% women representatives in the Lok Sabha... When we were discussing this in 2023, our questions were why it can't be applicable immediately on the current seats and why it's being linked to the census and delimitation? The fight is about this. Everyone wants reservation, everyone voted for reservation, but unfortunately, the way the government is bringing it before everyone without any discussion is regrettable and shows arrogance of the govt..."

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DMK MP A Raja says, "It is a complete mockery to take up the Constitution amendment and delimitation bill together. This is completely undemocratic and illegal. We will oppose it."

Gaurav Gogoi says, "...You are again and again creating hurdles for women's reservation. If you had listened to us in 2023, women's reservation would have been implemented in 2024. We are urging that women's reservation should not be linked with delimitation. If you do that, we will definitely support it. This bill is not for women's reservation, but it is for delimitation through the back door."

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Ravula Sridhar Reddy: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Monday said that the Centre must look into all the aspects and suggestions that come from various stakeholders before the implementation of the Women Reservation Bill to ensure fairness in all the States.

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Speaking to ANI, he welcomed the Bill, saying that if the seats are proportionally distributed, the implementation of the Bill will not create any problems.

"The Centre's proposal to increase the seats by 50 per cent in all the States, I don't think there is anything wrong with it. If the seats are increased proportionally in all the States, I don't see any greater harm happening. However, since the decision is in the early stage, the Centre definitely has to look into all the aspects and suggestions that come from various stakeholders, build a national consensus and do it. But, there is already a delay in the implementation, and delimitation is long overdue. I think the Central government and the cabinet will take the decision to implement the Bill as soon as possible," he said.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveM...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.