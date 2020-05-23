Over 28,000 covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s tally at 47,190

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,608 new Covid-19 cases, the second highest single-day spike, taking the state’s covid-19 positive cases count to 47,190. according to data from the state health department.

With 60 deaths recorded today, the death toll in the state has climbed to 1,577.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than what it reported on Friday, taking the total tally to 28,817. The city reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, up from yesterday’s 27 deaths, taking the death toll to 949.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday said that the number of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai is doubling over a period of 14 days

In his interaction with doctors of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospitals, the CM stressed on setting up field hospitals.

Adding that BMC had arranged for intensive care units and isolation beds at several places in the metropolis, he asked civic agency officials to step up preparations to handle dengue and leptospirosis cases too, as the monsoon season is round the corner.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 2345 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 13404 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 4,85,623 people are in home quarantine and 33545 people are in institutional quarantine.

