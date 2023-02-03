New Delhi: Around 28.55 crore unorganised workers, which includes more than half of female workers, have been registered on e-SHRAM portal as on 29 January, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli said the government has taken various steps to improve women’s participation in the labour force and quality of their employment. A number of protective provisions have been incorporated in the labour laws for equal opportunity and congenial work environment for women workers.

These include enhancement in paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, provision for mandatory creche facility in the establishments having 50 or more employees, permitting women workers in the night shifts with adequate safety measures, etc.

The minister further stated that the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 now subsumed in the Code on Wages, 2019 which provides that there shall be no discrimination in an establishment or any unit thereof among employees on the ground of gender in matters relating to wages by the same employer, in respect of the same work or work of similar nature done by any employee.

Further, no employer shall make any discrimination on the ground of gender while recruiting any employee for the same work or work of similar nature in the conditions of employment, except where the employment of women in such work is prohibited or restricted by or under any law for the time being in force.

The minister added that in order to enhance the employability of female workers, the Government is providing training to them through a network of Women Industrial Training institutes, National Vocational Training Institutes and Regional Vocational Training Institutes.

Teli said registration of unorganised workers on the portal can be done at over 4 lakh CSC centers across the country.

The labour ministry launched e-SHRAM portal, a national database of the unorganised workers on 26 August, 2021 for registration of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. “State Seva Kendras have also been taken on board. Further, CSC organises awareness camps (including night camps) at various places for mobilisation of workers. e-SHRAM portal has also been on boarded on UMANG App for easy registration through mobile. Rs. 45.39 crore has been sanctioned/disbursed for development and maintenance of eSHRAM portal," he said.