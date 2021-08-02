OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 29.55 crore loans sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana: Centre

New Delhi: Over 29.55 crore loans amounting to 15.52 lakh crore have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across the country since its inception in April 2015, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said under the Mudra Yojna by the Prime Minister, institutional credit up to 10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLI) for entrepreneurial activities to micro and small business units, including for new enterprises.

He said that a target of sanction of 3 lakh crore has been fixed for MLIs.

"As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institution on Mudra portal, over 29.55 crore loans amounting to 15.52 lakh crore has been sanctioned under PMMY across the country, since the inception of the Scheme in April 2015. Of these, more than 6.80 crore loans amounting to Rs. 5.20 lakh crore has been extended to New Entrepreneurs and Accounts," the minister stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout