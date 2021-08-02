Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 29.55 crore loans sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana: Centre

Over 29.55 crore loans sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana: Centre

Premium
A target of sanction of 3 lakh crore has been fixed for MLIs. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 11:01 PM IST ANI

In a written reply in the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said under the Mudra Yojna by the Prime Minister, institutional credit up to 10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions

New Delhi: Over 29.55 crore loans amounting to 15.52 lakh crore have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across the country since its inception in April 2015, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

New Delhi: Over 29.55 crore loans amounting to 15.52 lakh crore have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across the country since its inception in April 2015, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said under the Mudra Yojna by the Prime Minister, institutional credit up to 10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLI) for entrepreneurial activities to micro and small business units, including for new enterprises.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said under the Mudra Yojna by the Prime Minister, institutional credit up to 10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLI) for entrepreneurial activities to micro and small business units, including for new enterprises.

He said that a target of sanction of 3 lakh crore has been fixed for MLIs.

He said that a target of sanction of 3 lakh crore has been fixed for MLIs.

"As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institution on Mudra portal, over 29.55 crore loans amounting to 15.52 lakh crore has been sanctioned under PMMY across the country, since the inception of the Scheme in April 2015. Of these, more than 6.80 crore loans amounting to Rs. 5.20 lakh crore has been extended to New Entrepreneurs and Accounts," the minister stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institution on Mudra portal, over 29.55 crore loans amounting to 15.52 lakh crore has been sanctioned under PMMY across the country, since the inception of the Scheme in April 2015. Of these, more than 6.80 crore loans amounting to Rs. 5.20 lakh crore has been extended to New Entrepreneurs and Accounts," the minister stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!