Over 29.55 crore loans sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana: Centre

"As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institution on Mudra portal, over 29.55 crore loans amounting to ₹15.52 lakh crore has been sanctioned under PMMY across the country, since the inception of the Scheme in April 2015. Of these, more than 6.80 crore loans amounting to Rs. 5.20 lakh crore has been extended to New Entrepreneurs and Accounts," the minister stated.