Over 290 trees uprooted in Delhi in Monday's thunderstorm

According to data provided by the civic authorities, nearly 215 trees were uprooted in MCD areas while the Lutyens' zone lost at least 77 trees, some of them decades old.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
More than 290 trees were uprooted in the national capital during Monday's fierce thunderstorm and the heavy rains, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had to deploy 750 workers to remove debris from roads.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
More than 290 trees were uprooted in the national capital during Monday's fierce thunderstorm and the heavy rains, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had to deploy 750 workers to remove debris from roads.
According to data provided by the MCD, nearly 215 trees were uprooted across the city, excluding the Lutyens' Delhi in yesterday's fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains in the national capital.
According to data provided by the MCD, nearly 215 trees were uprooted across the city, excluding the Lutyens' Delhi in yesterday's fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains in the national capital.
The Lutyens' zone also lost at least 77 trees, some of them decades old, while 58 big branches broke off and fell, NDMC officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Lutyens' zone also lost at least 77 trees, some of them decades old, while 58 big branches broke off and fell, NDMC officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 77 trees were uprooted last evening during the severe storm while 58 big branches fell, blocking several roads in NDMC areas. All roads have been cleared, news agency PTI quoted a senior NDMC official.
A total of 77 trees were uprooted last evening during the severe storm while 58 big branches fell, blocking several roads in NDMC areas. All roads have been cleared, news agency PTI quoted a senior NDMC official.
The official said some of these trees were very old but the NDMC team is yet to ascertain if any trees with heritage tags were lost. A damage report will soon be compiled, the official added.
The official said some of these trees were very old but the NDMC team is yet to ascertain if any trees with heritage tags were lost. A damage report will soon be compiled, the official added.
Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the government has taken a serious note of the uprooting of the trees following the storm and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the government has taken a serious note of the uprooting of the trees following the storm and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I share the concern of every resident of Delhi about the maintenance and upkeep of trees in the City and their related uprooting and breakage that happens in the event of a storm, throwing the City traffic out of gear.
"I share the concern of every resident of Delhi about the maintenance and upkeep of trees in the City and their related uprooting and breakage that happens in the event of a storm, throwing the City traffic out of gear.
"Let me assure you that we have taken the matter seriously and will address it at the earliest," he said in a series of tweets.
"Let me assure you that we have taken the matter seriously and will address it at the earliest," he said in a series of tweets.
"Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and water logging at places after the early evening storm. Visited few places. Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people," he had tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and water logging at places after the early evening storm. Visited few places. Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people," he had tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi witnessed the first storm of "severe" intensity since 2018 on Monday throwing traffic out of gear within minutes as the uprooted trees blocked roads and also damaged several vehicles. The NDMC's control room received over 160 complaint calls about uprooted trees and blocked roads.
Delhi witnessed the first storm of "severe" intensity since 2018 on Monday throwing traffic out of gear within minutes as the uprooted trees blocked roads and also damaged several vehicles. The NDMC's control room received over 160 complaint calls about uprooted trees and blocked roads.
According to data provided by the NDMC, the Lutyens' Delhi area has lost as many as 1,813 trees since 2015. Officials claimed that around 300 heritage trees were also lost between 2015-16 and 2021-22.
According to data provided by the NDMC, the Lutyens' Delhi area has lost as many as 1,813 trees since 2015. Officials claimed that around 300 heritage trees were also lost between 2015-16 and 2021-22.
Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal, pilkhan, jamun, arjun, khirni, and imli among others were planted in the NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal, pilkhan, jamun, arjun, khirni, and imli among others were planted in the NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Traffic Police said it received 352 calls related to traffic congestion and 14 calls about building or wall collapse following rains and thunderstorm in the capital a day before.
The Delhi Traffic Police said it received 352 calls related to traffic congestion and 14 calls about building or wall collapse following rains and thunderstorm in the capital a day before.
Three persons were killed and several injured after the fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.
Three persons were killed and several injured after the fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.
The Delhi Traffic Police said operations to clear the roads which were peppered with branches of trees was still underway with the help of various agencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Traffic Police said operations to clear the roads which were peppered with branches of trees was still underway with the help of various agencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Nearly 30 vehicles, with each having 25 workers, have been pressed into service to remove debris from roads. Several road stretches have already been cleared and debris will be removed from the remaining stretches by the evening," the official said
"Nearly 30 vehicles, with each having 25 workers, have been pressed into service to remove debris from roads. Several road stretches have already been cleared and debris will be removed from the remaining stretches by the evening," the official said