As the coronavirus cases in India continued to increase, the health ministry today said that the citizens have to learn how to live with coronavirus . "The preventive guidelines against the virus need to be implemented as behavioral changes," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare in the daily press briefing.

The states added over 3,000 coronavirus cases for second straight day on Thursday, taking the India's COVID-19 count to over 55,000. As many as 3,390 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country increased to 56,342. The number of deaths due COVID-19 infection increased to 1,886.

There were 37,916 active coronavirus patients in India, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The doubling rate worsened as India had witnessed a explosion of new COVID-19 cases this week. However, on the brighter site, the recovery rate was improved to 29.26%. Over 16,000 people were cured from the disease.

"If we follow dos and don'ts, we may not reach peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat," said Agarwal.

Not a single coronavirus cases was detected in the 216 districts of India, Agarwal added. In 42 districts, no new cases were detected in last 28 days. In 29 districts no new cases were confirmed in the last 21 days. In 36 districts no new cases were found in the last 14 days and in 46 districts no new cases were registered in the last 7 days, according to health ministry data.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the central team visited Mumbai to take a stock of the situation. The Centre advised the Maharashtra government to increase surveillance in the congested areas to stop the spread of the virus.

Containment zones be properly demarcated and contact tracing, testing and treatment of positive patients should be done in these areas, Agarwal suggested.

A revised list of red, orange and green zones will be circulated to the states soon, health ministry added.

Over 2.5 lakh passengers travelled on 222 special trains for migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown, the ministry of home affairs said today.

