Two private hospital chains in the Delhi-NCR region -- Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals -- have rolled out the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and already inoculated around 3,000 people as of Thursday, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday. Around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far, a hospital spokesperson said.

"On-the-spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V is currently restricted, we are encouraging beneficiaries to take appointments through the CoWIN app," he said.

According to a Fortis Healthcare official, the hospital chain has been providing Sputnik V jabs since last week at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at the Hospital on 13 June.

"In order to accelerate the vaccination drive, we are introducing the vaccine at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur from Friday. We have received a good response and a total of 2,193 people have been vaccinated till now," he said.

The official said Fortis Healthcare has received fresh supplies of Sputnik V which will help it ramp up the inoculation drive.

Another hospitals official informed that there has been some delay in the supply of the doses.

Further, the Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi said it will receive the Sputnik V doses from Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in India, in three to four days.

Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable. The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at ₹1,145 per dose.

The maximum price of Covishield for private Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at ₹780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is ₹1,410 per dose.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92%.

With inputs from agencies.

