Over 3,000 people have so far received Sputnik V jabs at two Delhi-NCR hospitals

Premium A medical worker shows vials with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

2 min read . 06:17 AM IST

Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable. The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at ₹1,145 per dose