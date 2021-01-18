Over 3,200 healthcare workers administered COVID vaccine in Himachal Pradesh

Over 3,200 healthcare workers administered COVID vaccine in Himachal Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 11:58 PM IST
- Seventeen adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported in the state on Monday, Special Secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said
- The total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 4,835
A total of 3,299 healthcare workers were on Monday vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Special Secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.
He said on 1,536 healthcare workers were vaccinated on Saturday, the day when the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began.
With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 4,835, Jindal said.
Seventeen adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported in the state on Monday, he said, adding that three such events were reported on Saturday.
