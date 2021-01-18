Over 3,200 healthcare workers administered COVID vaccine in Himachal Pradesh

A total of 3,299 healthcare workers were on Monday vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Special Secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.
A total of 3,299 healthcare workers were on Monday vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Special Secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.
He said on 1,536 healthcare workers were vaccinated on Saturday, the day when the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began.
1 min read . 12:37 AM IST
1 min read . 12:30 AM IST
1 min read . 12:22 AM IST
1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
He said on 1,536 healthcare workers were vaccinated on Saturday, the day when the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began.
1 min read . 12:37 AM IST
1 min read . 12:30 AM IST
1 min read . 12:22 AM IST
1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 4,835, Jindal said.
Seventeen adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported in the state on Monday, he said, adding that three such events were reported on Saturday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.