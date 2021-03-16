OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 3.48 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country

Over 3.48 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country

Bengaluru: An elderly citizen being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, during the second phase of the countrywide inoculation drive in Bengaluru. (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2021, 11:30 PM IST PTI

  • A total of 19,11,913 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to the beneficiaries on Tuesday
  • The 16,10,989 beneficiaries who received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday include 11,84,736 aged above 60 and 2,54,382 aged between 45 and 60 years

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with 19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said.

A total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries, according to a provisional report compiled at Tuesday 7 pm.

The beneficiaries include 75,01,590 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were given the first dose, 45,40,776 HCWs who received the second dose, 75,91,670 frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who got the second dose.

Besides, 1,14,54,104 people above 60 years of age and 21,43,109 aged between 45 and 60 years with specific comorbidities were administered the first dose, the ministry said.

A total of 19,11,913 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to the beneficiaries on Tuesday (till 7 pm), the 60th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, including 16,10,989 who received the first dose and 3,00,924 who got the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The 16,10,989 beneficiaries who received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday include 11,84,736 aged above 60 and 2,54,382 aged between 45 and 60 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the HCWs getting inoculated, while the vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1 for those above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.

