Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus with the first dose, minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce on Monday.

The vaccination for the 15-18 years age group began on 3 January, 2022 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on 25 December.

The union minister in his tweet lauded the enthusiasm among “Young India".

“Amazing enthusiasm among Young India for #COVID19 vaccination. Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 Age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine ," the tweet read.

On Monday Tamil Nadu health Minister claimed that his government has administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine to all the school students between 15-18 years age group. "100% of school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has announced that unvaccinated children in the age group of 15-18 years will not be allowed to attend offline classes when schools reopen.

On 13 January, the Union Health Ministry had announced that over over 3 crore youngsters in the age group of 15-18 Years have received their fist dose of Covid vaccine against the virus.

On 11 January, Lakshadweep had vaccinated all eligible children in the age group of 15 to 18 years with the first dose against coronavirus, the district collector and secretary had informed.

Bharat Biotech had urged all healthcare workers to administer children of age group 15-18 years in the country the Covaxin as it is the only approved Covid vaccine for this particular population category.

