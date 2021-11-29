Over 3,500 latest iPhone 13 models worth 42.86 crore seized at Mumbai airport

In the import documents accompanying these two consignments, the goods were declared as "memory cards." However, their physical examination on Friday revealed that the consignments actually contained 2,245 handsets of iPhone 13 Pro, 1,401 handsets of iPhone 13 Pro Max, 12 handsets of Google Pixel 6 pro and one Apple Smart Watch. The smuggled items collectively were valued at ₹42.86 crore. The mobile phones and the Apple smart watch were not declared in the imported goods under the Customs Act. The declared value of these goods was only ₹80 lakh.