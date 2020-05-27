Over 3,500 Shramik special trains ferried more than 48 lakh workers: Railways

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said that over 3,500 Shramik special trains have ran so far since 1 May, 2020 in order to ensure safe movement of migrant workers during nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said that over 3,500 Shramik special trains have ran so far since 1 May, 2020 in order to ensure safe movement of migrant workers during nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus in the country.

These trains have so far ferried more than 48 lakh passengers to their hometowns, the ministry said. Out of these passengers, "nearly 80% of total Shramik trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," it added.

These trains have so far ferried more than 48 lakh passengers to their hometowns, the ministry said. Out of these passengers, "nearly 80% of total Shramik trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," it added. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has distributed over 74 lakh free meals and more than 1 crore water bottles to travelling migrants so far.

"Over and above inter-state movement, the railways has been assisting state governments for intra-state movement of passengers by providing MEMU/DEMU and other train services. Over 11 lakh passengers have been moved within states till now," the railways said.

The top five states and union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (897), Maharashtra (590), Punjab (358), Uttar Pradesh (232) and Delhi (200).

The Indian Railways also said that the rail route congestion, which was witnessed on May 23 and 24, is now over.

"The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two-third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of terminals due to health protocols etc. that needed to be completed by state authorities," it said.

With inputs from agencies