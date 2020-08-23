New Delhi: Consistently conducting more than 8 lakh tests per day since the last six days, with 8,01,147 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours, the total has crossed 3.5 crore-mark, the government said on Sunday.

"Starting from one test in January 2020 through a single lab in Pune, India has exceeded cumulative tests of more than 3.5 crore today," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.

The steep rise in the testing is a result of effective implementation of the aggressive testing strategy of the Centre through a focussed and graded approach, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 caseload on Sunday crossed 30 lakh-mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases.

The Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths.

As many as 912 deaths have also been reported in the country due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

"The total number of samples tested up to 22nd August is 3,52,92,220 including 8,01,147 samples tested yesterday," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tweeted.

"The rising average daily tests during the past three weeks present a strong depiction of the progress made in enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country. The rise in the daily testing has been followed by decrease in the average daily positivity rate," the ministry said.

The Tests Per Million in country have reached 25,574 on Sunday.

"It is only by aggressive testing that the positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked in a timely manner and promptly isolated, as well as the severe and critical patients provided the needed clinical treatment," the ministry said.

With 983 labs in the government sector and 532 private labs, there are 1,515 Covid-19 testinglabs in the country at the moment. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 780 (Govt: 458 + Private: 322)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 617 (Govt: 491 + Private: 126)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84)

