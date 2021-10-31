Over 3.54 lakh road accidents in 2020; More than 60% due to overspeeding: Report

India recorded 3,54,796 cases of road accidents during 2020 in which 1,33,201 people died and 3,35,201 were injured, the annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. The government data showed that more than 60% of road accidents were caused due to overspeeding, accounting for 75,333 deaths and 2,09,736 were injured.

Overall India recorded 3,74,397 accidental deaths last year. The NCRB data showed that 43.6% of victims of road accidents were riders of two-wheelers, 13.2% of cars, 12.8% of trucks, and 3.1% of buses, respectively.

Dangerous or careless driving or overtaking contributed to 24.3% of road accidents which led to 35,219 deaths and 77,067 people being injured, it added.

Only 2.4% of the road accidents were due to poor weather conditions, the government report added.

Further, the report also informed that more than 13,000 train accidents occurred across the country in which 12,00 passengers got killed. 70% of the railway accidents happened because passengers either fell off the train or came in the way while crossing the railway track.

The report noted that 1,014 cases of 'railway crossing accidents' happened last year in which 1,185 died and 71 people were injured.

Uttar Pradesh reported the maximum cases of railway crossing accidents (380 out of 1,014 cases) accounting for 37.5% of total such accidents, it stated. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh stood second and third in this list, respectively.

