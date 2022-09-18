COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 crore (4,08,08,126) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.
Notably, India's active Caseload currently stands at 47,922 and the active cases now constitute 0.11 percent of the country's total positive cases.
Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 percent. 4,555 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,57,929.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.79 percent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.96 percent.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,89,228 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.15 Cr (89,15,77,185) cumulative tests.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
