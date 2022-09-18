Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Over 3.70 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

Over 3.70 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

India has so far administered more than 210.31 crore vaccine doses. 
2 min read . 02:46 PM ISTLivemint

More than 203.03 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India and through the direct state procurement category

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 3.70 crore unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 3.70 crore unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

As per the ministry, 203.03 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far.

As per the ministry, 203.03 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far.

"More than 203.03 crores (2,03,03,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," it said.

"More than 203.03 crores (2,03,03,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," it said.

"More than 3.70 Cr (3,70,12,740) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the ministry added.

"More than 3.70 Cr (3,70,12,740) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the ministry added.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.56 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.56 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

As per the Health Ministry, the country reported 5,664 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, the country reported 5,664 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-199 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-199 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 crore (4,08,08,126) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 crore (4,08,08,126) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

Notably, India's active Caseload currently stands at 47,922 and the active cases now constitute 0.11 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Notably, India's active Caseload currently stands at 47,922 and the active cases now constitute 0.11 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 percent. 4,555 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,57,929.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 percent. 4,555 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,57,929.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.79 percent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.96 percent.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.79 percent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.96 percent.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,89,228 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.15 Cr (89,15,77,185) cumulative tests.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,89,228 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.15 Cr (89,15,77,185) cumulative tests.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.