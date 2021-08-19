The government, in response to an RTI query, said more than 3.86 crore Indian citizens did not appear to take the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines within the stipulated period of time.

The government said as per Co-WIN portal 44,22,85,854 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 12,59,07,443 have taken the second dose of the vaccine as of Thursday afternoon.

"The total number of vaccinees (beneficiaries) who got their first dose of Covishield vaccine but did not get their second dose within stipulated period of time as prescribed by the Govt of India as per the Due Report of Co-WIN portal is 3,40,72,993 as of 17th August 2021," the RTI response said.

The RTI response further said the total number of beneficiaries who got their first dose of Covaxin but did not get their second within the stipulated period of time as prescribed by the government as per the due report of in Co-WIN portal is 46,78,406 as of 17th August 2021.

"It is recommended that vaccinees who got their first dose of vaccine get their second dose in the stipulated period. There is no recommendation for such vaccinees who got their first dose of COVID Vaccine but did not get the second dose within the stipulated period as prescribed by Government of India to get their first dose again," it added.

Union Health Ministry recommends that the second dose of Covishield be taken within 84-112 days after the first, while in the case of Covaxin the gap should be between 28-42 days.

